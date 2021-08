Newsfrom Japan

At Chiba’s Makuhari Messe on August 2, Japan’s Fumita Ken’ichirō (in red) loses to Cuba’s Luis Orta Sanchez in the final match to take the silver medal in the Greco-Roman wrestling men’s 60-kilogram division. China’s Walihan Sailike won the bronze medal on the same day. [Jiji Press]

