Japan Beats United States in Olympic Baseball
In quarterfinal round play at Yokohama Stadium on August 2, Japan’s baseball team defeated the United States 7–6 in extra innings. Above, Kai Takuya raises his bat in triumph after hitting a single in the bottom of the tenth to drive in the winning run. [Jiji Press]
