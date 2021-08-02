Japan Logs 8,393 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,393 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, up by 3,704 from a week earlier.

Although the daily count stood below 10,000 for the first time in five days, it set a new record high for a Monday.

The number of new deaths from the coronavirus disease came to 11 across the country, including five in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The nationwide number of severe COVID-19 cases rose by 13 from the previous day to 704.

By prefecture, the daily number of new infections hit a record high in Kanagawa, at 1,686, and in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, at 136. Kanagawa's figure included 825 in Yokohama, a record high for the prefecture's capital. Of Fukushima's total, the city of Iwaki accounted for 62, including 48 related to a child facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]