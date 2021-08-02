Tokyo Newly Confirms 2,195 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 2,195 people infected with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Monday.

Tokyo's daily infection tally increased by 766 from a week earlier to set a new record high for a Monday.

The tally averaged 3,214.4 for the week through Monday, up 106.9 pct from the preceding week.

Of the newly infected people, those in their 40s or younger accounted for 1,887, or about 86 pct, including 773 in their 20s.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus climbed by 13 from the previous day to 114.

