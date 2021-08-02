Belarus Olympian Refusing to Return Home Gets Visa for Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, currently staying in Tokyo, has obtained a humanitarian visa for Poland after refusing on Sunday to take a flight home ordered by her country, it was learned on Monday.

Tsimanouskaya is "already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo," Poland's deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter.

"Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career," the official said.

The 24-year-old sprinter was slated to compete in the women's 200-meter event in the ongoing Olympics, but she was removed from the national team after criticizing coaches.

Tsimanouskaya has condemned a crackdown on protesters by the administration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over last summer's presidential election.

