Japanese Wrestler Fumita Wins Olympic Silver

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wrestler Kenichiro Fumita clinched silver in the men's Greco-Roman 60-kilogram division at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.

He was defeated by Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez of Cuba in the final.

Hiroe Minagawa of Japan lost in the bronze medal match of the women's 76 kg division.

In gymnastics, Mai Murakami grabbed bronze in the women's floor exercise, becoming the first female gymnast from Japan to finish on the Olympic podium since the Japanese women's team won the bronze medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

In track and field, Ryuji Miura finished seventh in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, becoming the first Japanese athlete to earn a diploma in the event.

