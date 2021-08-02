German Frigate Begins Voyage for Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The German naval frigate Bayern left the coastal city of Wilhelmshaven, facing the North Sea, for the Indo-Pacific region on Monday, a mission slated to run through the end of next February.

The ship will make calls at Japanese, South Korean and Australian and Guam ports, and will conduct joint exercises. It is expected to arrive in Japan around November.

The vessel will also take part in monitoring activities against North Korea's offshore ship-to-ship cargo transfers, which violate United Nations sanctions.

The frigate will pass through the South China Sea, where China is becoming increasingly aggressive against its neighbors for territorial control.

But it also plans to make a port call at Shanghai in an effort to avoid provoking China and raising tensions.

