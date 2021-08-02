Kansai Electric to Restart Takahama No. 1 Reactor in June 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Monday that it will restart the No. 1 reactor at its Takahama nuclear power plant in western Japan, which is over 40 years old, in June 2023.

While the company had transported nuclear fuel assemblies into the reactor and confirmed the safety of devices in May this year, Kansai Electric passed over the planned restart of the nuclear reactor in the town of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, as construction work for antiterror purposes was not finished by the deadline.

The construction work to build an antiterrorism facility will be completed in May 2023.

The Takahama plant's No. 2 reactor, which was also built more than 40 years ago, will be brought back online in July 2023.

Antiterrorism facilities at the two reactors are expected to cost Kansai Electric around 170 billion yen.

