Japan Advises Home Recuperation for COVID-19 Patients

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government advised COVID-19 patients in Tokyo and other areas experiencing a surge in infection cases on Monday to recuperate at home unless they are seriously ill or at risk of developing severe symptoms.

The advisory is aimed at preventing a shortage of hospital beds, with the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, first detected in India, is spreading rapidly.

"We are working to secure hospital beds so that seriously ill patients and those at high risk can be hospitalized for sure," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers. "We will also make arrangements to allow other patients to be admitted to hospital if their condition deteriorates."

Under the government's previous guidelines, patients at high risk of developing severe symptoms were advised to be hospitalized in principle, while asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms were instructed to recuperate at accommodation facilities.

Recuperation at home has been limited to those who cannot use accommodation facilities.

