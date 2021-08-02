Mitsubishi Electric Detects New Inspection Irregularities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> has detected improper inspections of business-use air conditioning equipment and some other products, on top of similar misconduct involving air conditioners for train cars, company officials said Monday.

The new revelation came after former Mitsubishi Electric President Takeshi Sugiyama resigned only last week to take responsibility for the earlier found misconduct.

The new irregularities affected 578 products manufactured at a plant in the western Japan city of Wakayama since June 2014.

The company has shipped a total of 40,338 units of the products without proper voltage endurance and other tests. Voltage endurance tests are legally required for 27 of the products. The 40,338 units included 2,430 units of the 27 products.

The affected products are supposed to be safe as they underwent operation checks before and after being shipped, the company officials said.

