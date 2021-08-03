Irie Wins Japan's 1st Olympic Gold in Women's Boxing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese boxer Sena Irie won the women's featherweight final to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

Irie beat a boxer from the Philippines to become the first Japanese woman to earn an Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Meanwhile, Ryomei Tanaka advanced to the men's boxing flyweight semifinals to secure a medal for Japan.

Japanese sprinters Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Shota Iizuka and Jun Yamashita failed to qualify for the men's 200-meter semifinals, while Haruka Kitaguchi advanced to the women's javelin throw final.

Japanese gymnasts Daiki Hashimoto, who won the men's individual all-around, and Takeru Kitazono will compete in the men's horizontal bar final later the same day.

