Spain Defeats Japan 1–0 in Extra-Time Heartbreaker

Newsfrom Japan

In semifinal soccer action at Saitama Stadium on August 3, Spain’s Marco Asensio scores the winning goal in the 115th minute of play against hosts Japan. Spain advances to the August 7 gold-medal match against Brazil, which squeaked past Mexico in a penalty kick shootout on the same day; Japan will play Mexico for bronze on August 6. [Jiji Press]

