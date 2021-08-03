18 More Olympic-Related People Found with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Eighteen people related to the Tokyo Olympics, including an athlete from the Greek artistic swimming team, have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the organizing committee for the Games said Tuesday.

The athlete was staying at the Olympic Village, located in the Harumi waterfront district in Tokyo.

The other 17 are five Olympic staff members, 10 outsourced workers, a volunteer and a media worker.

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of positive cases among people related to the Games since July 1 came to 294.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]