Japanese Ministry Raises Economic Views on 3 Regions

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry raised its economic assessments on three of the country's 11 regions in a quarterly report released Tuesday.

The upward revision was made for Tohoku, Tokai and Kinki, while the views on the other eight regions were kept unchanged.

The report said that enough attention needs to be paid to an impact on regional economic conditions from the resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry kept its basic view on the overall Japanese economy unchanged for the third consecutive quarter, saying that it is picking up while weakness is seen in some sectors.

The report was released after an online meeting of local finance bureau chiefs.

