Japan Foreign Chief Opposes China's Military Pressure at Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to China's increasing military pressure in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

In a video conference with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Motegi said his country opposes attempts to unilaterally change the status quo. He underscored the significance of the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

There were remarks from ASEAN participants on freedom of navigation and demilitarization in the South China Sea, according to Japanese officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, Motegi said ASEAN is importance for Japan to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

He said Japan plans to host a special summit with ASEAN in 2023, when the Japan-ASEAN friendship marks the 50th year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]