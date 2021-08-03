Japan Ruling Party Leaders Cautious on Law for City Lockdowns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party leaders agreed Tuesday that it is necessary to be cautious about introducing a law to allow city lockdowns in the country to curb COVID-19 infections.

The accord came at a lunch meeting between Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party President Yoshihide Suga and Komeito head Natsuo Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office.

Speaking to reporters later, Yamaguchi underlined the need to "consider very carefully before taking action."

As hurdles for such a law, he cited public concerns about possible restrictions on private rights, adverse social and economic effects and difficulties imposing penalties.

The Komeito leader indicated that the ruling coalition will continue to ask people to cooperate with measures to prevent infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]