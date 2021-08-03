Japan Newly Confirms 12,017 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan came to 12,017 on Tuesday, hitting the second-highest level after Saturday's 12,340.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 50 from the previous day to 754, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, 10 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.

Six of the country's 47 prefectures set new records on their daily new infections. They were the eastern prefectures of Saitama and Gunma, with 1,053 and 148 new infections, respectively, the southern prefecture of Okinawa, with 467, the western prefecture of Shiga, with 79, and the central prefectures of Niigata and Fukui, with 61 and 43.

The western prefecture of Osaka logged 1,079 new cases, the first figure above 1,000 in three days.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 3,709 new infections, up by 861 from a week earlier and above 3,000 for the first time in two days. The daily infection tally hit the third-highest level on record.

