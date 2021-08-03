Japan Newly Confirms Over 10,000 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, topping the 10,000 mark for the first time in two days.

The daily number of new cases across the country came to 10,559 as of 5:45 p.m. (8:45 a.m. GMT).

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 50 from the previous day to 754, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 3,709 new infections on the day, up by 861 from a week earlier and above 3,000 for the first time in two days. The daily infection tally hit the third highest level on record.

The Japanese capital saw the seven-day average of its daily infection figures rise 89.3 pct from a week before to stand at 3,337.4.

