Japan's Hashimoto Wins Olympic Gold in Horizontal Bar

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto won a gold medal in the men's horizontal bar at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday.

It was the third medal for Hashimoto, 19, who made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, after he won gold in the individual all-around and silver in the team event.

Hashimoto is the first Olympic champion from Japan in the horizontal bar since Shinji Morisue claimed gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

