Boxer Irie, Gymnast Hashimoto Win Olympic Gold for Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese boxer Sena Irie won a gold medal in the women's featherweight final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday, becoming the first woman from Japan to capture an Olympic medal in the sport.

Japanese female boxers competed in the Olympics for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

In gymnastics, Japan's Daiki Hashimoto bagged gold in the men's horizontal bar. It was the second gold medal for Hashimoto, who made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, after he won the individual all-around.

The victories of Irie and Hashimoto brought Japan's haul of gold medals at the Tokyo Games to 19.

In table tennis, the Japanese women's team defeated Hong Kong to reach the final.

