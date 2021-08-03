Japan Food Exports Top 500 B. Yen for 1st Time in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The agriculture ministry said Tuesday that Japan's exports of farm and food products in January-June surged 30.8 pct from a year before to 540.7 billion yen, exceeding 500 billion for the first time in a first-half period.

The sharp rise was thanks to robust shipments of beef and alcoholic beverages such as sake.

Including goods worth 200,000 yen or less, exports in the six months totaled 577.3 billion yen, up 31.6 pct.

Consumer spending recovered in the United States and China.

Exports of food products aimed at people eating at home also fared well, reflecting moves among people to refrain from eating out amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]