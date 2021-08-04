Japan's LDP to Decide Presidential Election Date on Aug. 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has agreed to decide the date of its next presidential election at a meeting Aug. 26.

The agreement was made at the first meeting of the party's presidential election committee, held Tuesday as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to reach the end of his term as LDP president Sept. 30.

Previously, Suga was widely expected to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in early September for a snap election. The scenario was that Suga would manage to lead his party to an election victory, paving the way for his re-election as LDP leader.

But some LDP executives are leaning toward the idea of holding the party poll ahead of the Lower House election, which will be held by autumn regardless of whether the chamber is dissolved.

At a meeting of party executives including Suga on Tuesday, Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai reported the establishment of the presidential election committee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]