Japan's Yosozumi Wins Olympic Gold in Park Skateboarding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won a gold medal in the women's park skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Including the victory of Yosozumi, 19, Japan has so far taken gold medals in all three events of skateboarding, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Fellow Japanese competitor Kokona Hiraki, 12, grabbed silver in the park event, in which Japan's Misugu Okamoto, 15, came fourth.

Hiraki became Japan's youngest Olympic medalist, outstripping Momiji Nishiya, who won gold in the women's street skateboarding last week at the age of 13.

Also on Wednesday, in the first round of the women's golf tournament, Japanese players Nasa Hataoka and Mone Inami both finished at 1 under par.

