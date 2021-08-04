Belarus Athlete Leaves Japan for Refuge in Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Japan on Wednesday for Poland, which issued her a humanitarian visa after she refused an order by her country to board a flight home.

The 24-year-old, who was removed from the Belarusian national team for the Tokyo Olympics, took a flight bound for Vienna from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in the morning.

Tsimanouskaya, who left the Olympic Village on Sunday following the order to return to Belarus, sought protection from Japanese police and others at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

She visited the Polish Embassy in Tokyo on Monday to submit documents to seek asylum and obtained the visa immediately.

Tsimanouskaya was set to compete in the women's 100-meter and 200-meter events at the Tokyo Games but was also entered in the 1,600-meter relay against her will.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]