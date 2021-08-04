Yokozuna Terunofuji Acquires Japanese Citizenship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Mongolian-born yokozuna sumo grand champion Terunofuji has acquired Japanese citizenship, a Japanese government gazette showed Wednesday.

A sumo wrestler needs to have Japanese citizenship in order to remain in the Japan Sumo Association as a stablemaster after retirement.

Terunofuji, 29, whose real name is Gantulga Ganerdene, was promoted to yokozuna, the highest rank in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo, from ozeki, the second-highest rank, in July.

Among other Mongolian-born wrestlers, yokozuna Hakuho obtained Japanese citizenship in 2019, followed by former yokozuna Kakuryu in 2020.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]