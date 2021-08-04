Japan May Review COVID-19 Hospitalization Guidelines: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government may review its new guidelines on COVID-19 hospitalizations, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Wednesday.

The government advised Monday that COVID-19 patients in areas where new cases are surging be treated at home in principle unless they are very ill or have risks of developing severe symptoms.

"We want people to understand that this is a measure for securing hospital beds," Tamura said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

If the guidelines do not work well, they "can be reversed" so that patients with milder symptoms will be hospitalized, he said.

Michiyo Takagi, acting policy chief of Komeito, the junior coalition partner in the ruling bloc, called on the government to think twice about the guidelines.

