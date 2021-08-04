Expert Seeks Discussion on COVID-19 Emergency across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public health expert Shigeru Omi said Wednesday that whether to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency nationwide should be subject to discussion.

What to do under the emergency should also be discussed, Omi, who heads a panel that advises the government on COVID-19 responses, said at a parliamentary committee, stressing the need for stronger steps to contain a surge in infections.

The state of emergency currently covers six prefectures including Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

"The speed of the spread of infection and its impact on the medical system are more severe than we've seen before," Omi said.

