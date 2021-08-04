Japan to Start Vaccinations at More Workplaces Soon: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that novel coronavirus vaccinations will start at more workplaces next week.

The government has been screening applications for workplace vaccinations against COVID-19 after receiving a larger-than-expected number of applications, Suga said at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers on measures against the coronavirus.

Previously, the government had stopped accepting applications for workplace inoculation programs due to a lack of vaccines.

The government will aim to complete second vaccine shots for over 40 pct of all people in Japan by the end of August by accelerating vaccinations of young people, the prime minister said.

He also said he believes that his administration almost achieved its target of completing two vaccine shots by the end of July for people aged 65 or over who hoped to be vaccinated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]