Japan's Ota Elected to IOC Athletes' Commission

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that Yuki Ota, a two-time Japanese Olympic fencing silver medalist, has been elected to its Athletes' Commission.

Ota, 35-year-old vice president of the International Fencing Federation, ran in the election to choose members of the Athletes' Commission for the first time.

He will serve as a member of the commission until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He will double as an IOC member.

Ota is the third Japanese IOC member with the voting right to pick Olympic host cities after Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe.

In the election to choose four new members of the Athletes' Commission, Ota collected 1,616 votes, the fourth-largest number among 30 candidates.

