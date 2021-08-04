Offices of Komeito Lawmakers Raided over Aide Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors raided offices of two Komeito lawmakers on Wednesday over alleged moneylending irregularities involving two people including a former secretary of a former member of the junior coalition partner in the Japanese ruling bloc.

The two are suspected of having brokered a loan contract with a government-affiliated financial institution without registering as a moneylending business provider, informed sources said.

The prosecutors believe that they may have made profits fraudulently through the brokerage service, the sources said.

The two include a former secretary of Kiyohiko Toyama, 52 who resigned as a Komeito member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in February.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched an office of Lower House lawmaker Nobuhiro Yoshida of Komeito, the coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]