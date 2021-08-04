Japan Logs Record 14,207 Daily Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 14,207 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, outpacing the previous daily record of 12,340, set on Saturday, with 14 of the country's 47 prefectures logging new record highs.

Among the 14 prefectures, Tokyo confirmed 4,166 new infections, and the southern prefecture of Okinawa saw its daily infection tally top 600 for the first time.

Record high daily totals were also reported for the central prefectures of Niigata and Mie, the eastern prefecture of Saitama, the western prefecture of Kyoto and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

On the day, 14 new deaths were logged among infected people across the country, while the nationwide number of severe COVID-19 cases rose by 23 from the previous day to 777, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, the seven-day average of new infections rose 78 pct to 3,478.7, according to the metropolitan government.

