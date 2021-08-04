Ishiba Reluctant on LDP Presidency Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, suggested Wednesday that he may not run in the party's presidential election if it is held before the upcoming general election.

Ishiba made the suggestion on a Radio Nippon Co. program, noting his landslide loss to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the party leadership election last September.

"One scenario is to do our best under Suga, and see how the public judges us" in the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, to be held this autumn, Ishiba said.

He also said, "If the public does not choose the LDP, we must pay respect to the public by overhauling our leadership."

Suga's current term as LDP president expires at the end of September. Ishiba, who has wide name recognition, is seen as a potential major contender for the party's top role.

