Japanese Population Down for 12th Straight Year

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese people living in Japan as of Jan. 1 fell by 428,617, or 0.34 pct, from a year before to 123,842,701, down for the 12th consecutive year, a government survey showed Wednesday.

The number of foreign residents in Japan fell by 55,172, or 1.92 pct, to 2,811,543, the first decline in seven years, according to the internal affairs ministry survey, based on the nation's resident registry.

A decline in the number of people entering the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic is seen to be behind the decrease in foreign residents.

The combined population of Japanese and foreign people dropped 0.38 pct to 126,654,244.

The number of annual births of Japanese in the country stood at 843,321, marking a record low for the fifth straight year.

