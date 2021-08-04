Japan Ruling Camp Demands Withdrawal of Govt's Hospitalization Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito called on the government Wednesday to drop its new policy restricting the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients.

The LDP decided at a joint meeting of coronavirus task forces to demand that the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga retract the policy advising COVID-19 patients be treated at home in principle unless they are very ill or have risks of developing severe symptoms.

The Suga side "set the policy without consulting the LDP in advance," Toshiharu Furukawa, a House of Councillors lawmaker, said after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Michiyo Takagi, acting policy chief of Komeito, told a meeting of the House of Representatives' health committee that it was "impossible to treat at home moderately ill patients who need to be put on oxygen."

She then urged the government to reconsider the policy, including its withdrawal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]