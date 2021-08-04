Japan's Yosozumi Wins Olympic Gold in Park Skateboarding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sakura Yosozumi won a gold medal in the women's park skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Including the victory of Yosozumi, 19, Japan has so far taken gold medals in all three events of skateboarding, which made its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Fellow Japanese competitor Kokona Hiraki, 12, grabbed silver in the park event, in which Japan's Misugu Okamoto, 15, came fourth.

Hiraki became Japan's youngest Summer Olympic medalist in the post-World War II period, outstripping Momiji Nishiya, who won gold in the women's street skateboarding last week at the age of 13.

Also on Wednesday, Japanese wrestler Yukako Kawai clinched gold in the women's 62-kilogram division. Her elder sister, Risako, reached the 57 kg final.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]