8 More Prefectures to Be Placed in COVID-19 Pre-emergency Stage

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to place eight more prefectures in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage from Sunday through Aug. 31, it was learned Wednesday.

On Thursday, the government will present the plan at a meeting of related experts and formally adopt it at a subsequent meeting of its pandemic response headquarters, informed sources said.

The eight are the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, the eastern prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma, the central prefectures of Shizuoka and Aichi, the western prefecture of Shiga and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

Already in the pre-emergency stage are the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the central prefecture of Ishikawa, the western prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as the western prefecture of Osaka and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, are currently under a state of emergency over the pandemic.

