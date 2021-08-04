Infections with Coronavirus Delta Variant Top 1,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 418 people in Japan contracted the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus in the week through Monday, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The figure, up sharply from 201 in the preceding week, brought the cumulative number of infections with the variant, first identified in India, to 1,201 in 37 prefectures, exceeding the 1,000 threshold for the first time.

According to the ministry, infection cases were found for the first time in Shimane, Kochi and Miyazaki prefectures in the latest reporting week.

Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures had the highest cumulative totals, with 228 each, followed by Tokyo, at 206, Osaka Prefecture, at 103, Saitama Prefecture, at 51, Hyogo Prefecture, at 45, Shizuoka Prefecture, at 44, and Aichi Prefecture, at 42.

