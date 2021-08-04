LDP Execs Mulling Presidential Election on Sept. 29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party executives are discussing a plan to hold the party's leadership election on Sept. 29, informed sources said Wednesday.

The proposed date for the election is the latest allowed under the ruling party's presidential election rules, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set to reach the end of his term as LDP president on Sept. 30. Under the proposal, the start of the official campaign period would be set for Sept. 17.

LDP executives are considering the Sept. 29 plan, as the schedule would leave some time after the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sept. 5, as well as allow time for Suga to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in September and call an election.

A senior LDP official said that the presidential election will likely be held on Sept. 29, as the date "will broaden" Suga's options.

Discussions within the party are expected to heat up ahead of Aug. 26, when the party's presidential election committee will decide the date of the event.

