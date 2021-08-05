Japan Confirms 5 Anaphylaxis Cases per Million Pfizer Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Five cases of anaphylaxis, or a severe allergic reaction, were reported per million doses of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine in Japan as of July 25, according to the health ministry.

As for U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc.'s vaccine, there were two cases of anaphylaxis per million inoculations, the ministry said at a meeting of a panel of experts Wednesday.

A total of 912 people were confirmed dead after getting Pfizer’s vaccine in the country as of July 30, while seven fatalities were reported after Moderna vaccine shots.

However, the numbers include those who died of old age, and no cases have been confirmed to be directly related to the inoculations, according to the ministry.

As of July 25, 74.14 million shots of Pfizer’s vaccine and 3.59 million of Moderna’s were administered in Japan.

