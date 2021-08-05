Japan Hails ASEAN Appointment of Special Envoy to Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi welcomed on Wednesday ASEAN's appointment of a special envoy to Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the military coup in February.

"We welcome it and will provide full support for the (envoy's) activities," Motegi said in a videoconference of East Asia Summit foreign ministers. The EAS members include the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, China and Japan.

Earlier in the day, ASEAN foreign ministers appointed Brunei's second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, as the group's special envoy to Myanmar, a member country.

Motegi expressed worries about the Myanmar military's recent announcement that a provisional government has been launched in the country.

It cannot be said that the situation in Myanmar has improved from the viewpoint of the need for an early restoration of a democratic political system, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]