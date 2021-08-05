Japan Panel OKs Pre-emergency Expansion to 8 More Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese advisory panel Thursday approved a government plan to expand the novel coronavirus pre-emergency state to eight more prefectures where infections cases are surging.

The government plans to put Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Aichi, Shiga and Kumamoto prefectures under the pre-emergency state from Sunday through Aug. 31.

The pre-emergency state will thus cover 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures. At present, Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures are in the state.

The government will make a final decision on the expansion at a coronavirus task force meeting in the afternoon after reporting the plan to the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"New positive cases are increasing rapidly in many places nationwide," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a meeting of the panel. "The situation is entering a new phase."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]