Memorial for S. Korean A-Bomb Victims Held in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service for South Korean victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima was held in the western Japan city on Thursday.

About 180 people, including hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, attended the event at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, hosted by the local branch of the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan.

In an address, Lee Yeong-jun, head of Mindan's Hiroshima branch, said, "We'll make efforts to achieve a peaceful world without nuclear weapons."

A list of 2,786 South Korean victims, including 13 who died in the past year, was placed in a cenotaph.

Lim Si-heung, South Korean consul-general in Hiroshima, said that he will make efforts to pass on memories, create solidarity among citizens and build peace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]