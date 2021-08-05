Toyota Raps Nagoya Mayor for Biting Medal of Its Athlete

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> has issued a statement criticizing Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura for biting a Tokyo Olympic gold medal earned by one of its athletes.

"We're very disappointed by the inappropriate and flagrant act that appears to lack the respect and admiration for the athlete and due consideration for preventing (coronavirus) infection," the automaker said. "We earnestly hope that Mayor Kawamura will behave as a responsible leader."

The athlete is Miu Goto, a member of Japan's national softball team that beat the United States to claim their second straight Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games. Goto is a member of Toyota's softball team.

Goto, born in Nagoya, visited the mayor of the central Japan city Wednesday to report the victory. When Kawamura had the gold model put around his neck, he abruptly bit the medal jokingly without asking.

The Nagoya city government had received 3,137 complaints about his act, made by telephone, email and fax, as of Thursday morning. They included comments such as, "Dirty," and "It was rude to the athlete."

