Record 31 Olympic-Linked Coronavirus Cases Reported

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-one people linked to the Tokyo Olympics have been newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, hitting another daily record, the Tokyo Games organizing committee said Thursday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases among people related to the Games since July 1 came to 353.

The 31 are one athlete, seven Olympic staff members, two organizing committee officials, 16 outsourced workers, three media workers and two volunteers.

The athlete, a Greek artistic swimmer, is the sixth person in the team who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]