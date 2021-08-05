Some Mildly Ill COVID-19 Patients to Be Hospitalized: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said Thursday that COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms will be advised to be treated at a hospital if the doctor says they have a high risk of getting more ill, under the government's revised guidelines on coronavirus hospitalization.

"People with moderate symptoms will be hospitalized, in principle," Tamura also explained at a parliamentary committee meeting.

The new guidelines stipulate that COVID-19 patients with a low possibility of developing severe symptoms be cared for at home, in principle.

The minister said the government reviewed its guidelines mainly so COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized will be treated at home instead of at accommodation facilities.

"We are by no means disregarding citizens' lives," Tamura said about the revision.

