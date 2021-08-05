Japanese Wrestler Kawai Wins Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wrestler Risako Kawai clinched a gold medal in the women's 57-kilogram division in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday, her second straight Olympic title after she won a different division in Rio de Janeiro.

Her latest victory came a day after her younger sister, Yukako, captured gold in the 62 kg division.

In the women's table tennis team event, host Japan lost to China 3-0 in the final and took a silver medal.

The athletics portion of the Tokyo Olympics that is hosted in the northern Japan city of Sapporo, Hokkaido, started the same day, with Japan's Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's 20-kilometer race walk.

It was the second Summer Games in a row for Japan to win a medal in the sport, with Ikeda's silver the best result by a Japanese athlete. Their medals were also the first for the 20-km event.

