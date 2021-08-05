Osaka Logs 2nd-Highest Temperature on Record of 38.9 C

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday the mercury at the agency's Osaka Regional Headquarters rose to 38.9 degrees Celsius, the second-highest reading for Osaka since the agency started taking statistics in 1883.

The highest-ever temperature for the western Japan city was 39.1 degrees marked on Aug. 8, 1994.

On Thursday, the sun came out and temperatures soared in wide areas from the Tohoku northeastern Japan region to the Kyushu southwestern region, with authorities issuing heatstroke alerts for most prefectures.

The mercury hit 38.8 degrees in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, and at Osaka International Airport in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, and 38.7 degrees in the western city of Kyoto, according to the agency.

Osaka's sweltering heat came after the city's temperatures rose as high as 36.2 degrees on Wednesday, and as the warmer land breeze engulfed the city without being replaced by the cooler sea breeze on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]