Japan Logs Over 15,000 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 15,263 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, setting another single-day record high, with eight of the country's 47 prefectures reporting record numbers of daily infections.

The eight included Tokyo, where the metropolitan government newly found 5,042 people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Tokyo's daily figure increased by 1,177 from a week earlier to exceed 5,000 for the first time.

The neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa and Chiba saw their daily infection totals surpass 1,800 and 900, respectively, both for the first time.

Across the country, eight new deaths were confirmed among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients climbed by 46 from the previous day to 823.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 3,646.9 for the week through Thursday, up 64 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]