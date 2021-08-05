Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Infection Tally Tops 5,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday that it newly confirmed 5,042 new COVID-19 cases, marking another single-day record high.

The Japanese capital's daily infection tally increased by 1,177 from a week earlier to exceed 5,000 for the first time.

The daily tally averaged 3,646.9 for the week through Thursday, up 64 pct from the preceding week.

On the day, new infections were found in all age groups from people under 10 to those aged 100 or over.

Of the daily total, people in their 20s accounted for 1,600, followed by 1,120 in their 30s, 811 in their 40s and 552 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 180.

