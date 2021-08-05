Tokyo Seen Facing Over 10,000 Daily Infections in 2 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Tokyo could exceed 10,000 in two weeks, according to an estimate presented at a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting on Thursday.

In the Japanese capital, the seven-day average of daily infection figures stood at 3,443.3 as of Wednesday, up 78 pct from a week before, the sixth straight weekly gain.

If the current pace of increase continues, the infection figure is expected to reach 10,909 on Aug. 18, more than twice the current daily record high of 5,042, set on Thursday.

"We could face a crisis in which we cannot properly provide medical services," Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine said.

With the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients continuing to rise day by day, Tokyo Medical Association vice head Masataka Inokuchi said, "People in every generation are facing the risk" of developing severe symptoms.

